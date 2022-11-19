WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. WestRock has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in WestRock by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in WestRock by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of WestRock by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,810,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.