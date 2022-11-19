Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WPM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$58.83.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

TSE WPM opened at C$49.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.18 and a quick ratio of 17.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.44. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$39.05 and a 1 year high of C$65.45. The company has a market cap of C$22.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$285.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$320.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.