Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) PT Lowered to $3.75 at BTIG Research

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BTIG Research to $3.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UP. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of UP stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $339.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. Wheels Up Experience has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $5.06.

In related news, President Vinayak Hegde sold 21,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $32,125.89. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,074,977 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,715.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,103,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after buying an additional 2,173,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,911,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after buying an additional 243,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 8,413.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,069,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,095,000 after buying an additional 7,974,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 207,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,816,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 496,200 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

