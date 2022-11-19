Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.78.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE:WSM opened at $122.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,242 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,077,000 after acquiring an additional 630,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,839,000 after buying an additional 294,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $19,117,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

