Wishpond Technologies (OTC:WPNDF) Trading 8.2% Higher

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTC:WPNDF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 5,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Wishpond Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.57.

About Wishpond Technologies

(Get Rating)

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of technological digital marketing solutions for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides a platform that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, sales automation, ad management, referral marketing, and sales conversion capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wishpond Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishpond Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.