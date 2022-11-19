Wishpond Technologies (OTC:WPNDF) Trading 8.2% Higher

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTC:WPNDF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 5,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.
Wishpond Technologies Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.57.
About Wishpond Technologies
Wishpond Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of technological digital marketing solutions for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides a platform that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, sales automation, ad management, referral marketing, and sales conversion capabilities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wishpond Technologies (WPNDF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Wishpond Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishpond Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.