Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 560 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 650 ($7.64) to GBX 560 ($6.58) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 870 ($10.22) to GBX 650 ($7.64) in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Workspace Group Price Performance

WKPPF stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. Workspace Group has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $13.54.

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

