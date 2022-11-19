World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WWE. MKM Partners raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average of $68.30. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.64% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

