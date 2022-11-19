Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Market Cap Reaches $71.57 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $71.57 million and $26,882.20 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,068,478,780 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,711,724,437 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,068,404,614 with 1,711,650,257 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.04183797 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $42,779.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

