Wrapped Velas One Day Volume Reaches $8,145.41 (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 19th. Wrapped Velas has a market capitalization of $51.41 million and $8,145.41 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas’ launch date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02231535 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $10,233.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

