X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.18. 48,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 98,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,762,000.

