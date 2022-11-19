XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of XBIT opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. XBiotech has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in XBiotech by 29.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in XBiotech by 21.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

