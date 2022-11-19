Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 129.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.34). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $240.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

