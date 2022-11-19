Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Shares Down 2.2%

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Xiaomi Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41.

Xiaomi Company Profile

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware, software, and internet services in Mainland China, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

