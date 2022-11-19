Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.25

Shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 349098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPER has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Xperi Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xperi

Xperi Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,797,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,812,000 after purchasing an additional 367,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xperi by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,191,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,593,000 after purchasing an additional 230,878 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Xperi by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,853,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,486,000 after purchasing an additional 453,289 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,439,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after acquiring an additional 417,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,394,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after acquiring an additional 35,292 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

