Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.25

Shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 349098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.
XPER has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
