XSGD Market Capitalization Achieves $55.25 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 19th. XSGD has a market capitalization of $55.25 million and approximately $613,977.23 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XSGD has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00004364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,114,331 tokens. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

