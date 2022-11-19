Xylem Inc. (XYL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on December 20th

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Xylem has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Xylem has a payout ratio of 38.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Xylem to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $112.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.06. Xylem has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.36.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.1% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 16,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.