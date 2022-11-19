Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $692.86

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 692.86 ($8.14) and traded as low as GBX 611 ($7.18). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 626 ($7.36), with a volume of 7,379 shares trading hands.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 607.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 692.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £365.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,077.59.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. As of March 28, 2022, it had 219 managed and 3 tenanted pubs primarily located in London, the South West, and the South East.

Further Reading

