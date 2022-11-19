Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target Lowered to $79.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZLAB. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Zai Lab to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Zai Lab Stock Down 1.6 %

Zai Lab stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.16. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $85.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $74,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,861 shares in the company, valued at $994,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Zai Lab by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

