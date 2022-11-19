Zambesigold (ZGD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $137.70 Million

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 45.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $137.70 million and approximately $163,372.26 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zambesigold token can currently be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00007450 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zambesigold has traded 177.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zambesigold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,335.59 or 0.08021151 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.75 or 0.00569063 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,935.59 or 0.29641577 BTC.

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold was first traded on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zambesigold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zambesigold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.