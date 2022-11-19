ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Achieves $355,346.47

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $355,346.47 and approximately $19.48 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00233028 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00086494 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00058077 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

