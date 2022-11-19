ZEON Price Tops $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 19th. One ZEON token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $135.89 million and approximately $123,479.93 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.18 or 0.08037512 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.77 or 0.00569270 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,936.61 or 0.29652372 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network.

ZEON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

