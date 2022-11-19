Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens Sells 624 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 624 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $22,963.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zillow Group Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $65.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 53.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

