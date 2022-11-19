Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens Sells 3,731 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $139,949.81. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,948 shares in the company, valued at $598,209.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Zillow Group Stock Performance
ZG opened at $34.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $65.16.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Zillow Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zillow Group to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.76.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
