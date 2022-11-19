Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens Sells 3,731 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $139,949.81. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,948 shares in the company, valued at $598,209.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ZG opened at $34.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $65.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 199.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 743,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,639,000 after buying an additional 495,010 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,493,000. Global Endowment Management LP raised its position in Zillow Group by 3,170.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 356,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 345,126 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 343,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 683.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 280,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 244,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zillow Group to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.76.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

