Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 50000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Zimtu Capital Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 27.10, a quick ratio of 26.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.

