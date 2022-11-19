Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS stock opened at $145.64 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

