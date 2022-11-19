Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Raised by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $145.64 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.05 and its 200-day moving average is $161.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

