Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,340,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,117 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.45% of Zoom Video Communications worth $144,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $81.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.11. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $265.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of -0.29.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

