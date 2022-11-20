1irstGold (1GOLD) Price Up 2.3% This Week

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 20th. One 1irstGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $64.11 or 0.00387755 BTC on exchanges. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and $12,102.66 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.59 or 0.08374667 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.23 or 0.00558640 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,803.95 or 0.29098650 BTC.

1irstGold Profile

1irstGold launched on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

