2,205 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Purchased by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $304,475,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after buying an additional 1,434,495 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,516,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $153,507,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $148.11 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.00 and a 200 day moving average of $157.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 21,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,683,358.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.82.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

