22,394 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,033,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $733,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,353. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.6 %

DINO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

DINO opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

