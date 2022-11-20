2,813 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $232.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.03. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $244.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,034,938.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,034,938.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.47, for a total value of $2,094,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,181,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,875 shares of company stock worth $7,400,949. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.