3,556 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Bought by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,870,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,180,318. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

