8,511 Shares in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Acquired by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury General by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Mercury General by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mercury General by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCY shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercury General from an “underperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mercury General Stock Down 0.6 %

Mercury General Announces Dividend

MCY opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $27.89 and a one year high of $56.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.78%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

