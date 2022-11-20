Abacus Property Group (OTCMKTS:ABPPF) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Abacus Property Group (OTCMKTS:ABPPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Abacus Property Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ABPPF opened at 1.98 on Wednesday. Abacus Property Group has a 12 month low of 1.98 and a 12 month high of 2.11.
About Abacus Property Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abacus Property Group (ABPPF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.