ABCMETA (META) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23,298.20

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $60.98 million and approximately $23,298.20 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,261.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010530 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00006390 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037884 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00040380 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00021434 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00229404 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00063372 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $24,014.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

