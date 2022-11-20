ABCMETA Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 20th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $62.16 million and $21,950.13 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,555.98 or 1.00046127 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010515 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00041577 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005965 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021386 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00231755 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00063372 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $24,014.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

