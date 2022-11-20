abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of abrdn Global Income Fund stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $8.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCO. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

