ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on ACV Auctions to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 84,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $774,598.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,703.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACVA stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.49. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Recommended Stories

