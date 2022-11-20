Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,288 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 18.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,547 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after buying an additional 12,188 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 64.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 30.9% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $330.86 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

