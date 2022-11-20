Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Lowered by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,471,818 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 59,190 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.1% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.38% of Adobe worth $2,369,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,728,658,000 after buying an additional 185,340 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after purchasing an additional 493,304 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,685,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,494,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe Trading Down 2.1 %

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE traded down $6.97 on Friday, hitting $330.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,421,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,132. The firm has a market cap of $153.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.