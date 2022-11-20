ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the communications equipment provider on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

ADTRAN has a payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ADTRAN to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $20.41.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price target on ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

In related news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $652,984.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 330,609 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,292,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,998,000 after acquiring an additional 152,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after acquiring an additional 672,282 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 661,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 163,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

