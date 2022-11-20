Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) Shares Sold by EMG Holdings L.P.

EMG Holdings L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Advanced Merger Partners worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Advanced Merger Partners by 1,103.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 613,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 562,796 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Merger Partners by 338.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 438,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Merger Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,084,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Merger Partners by 439.6% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Merger Partners stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,793. Advanced Merger Partners, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

About Advanced Merger Partners

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

