Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.65

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.65 and traded as low as $11.70. Advent Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 44,604 shares traded.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%.

Institutional Trading of Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVK. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 346,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 815,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after buying an additional 27,301 shares during the period.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

