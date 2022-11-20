Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.65

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.65 and traded as low as $11.70. Advent Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 44,604 shares traded.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%.
Institutional Trading of Advent Convertible and Income Fund
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
