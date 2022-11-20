aelf Trading Up 6.1% This Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. aelf has a market cap of $63.24 million and $6.00 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aelf has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009788 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00025030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006058 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008323 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,995,106 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

