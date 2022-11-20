AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
AES Price Performance
AES opened at $27.66 on Friday. AES has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -58.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AES will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
AES Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 9.4% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of AES by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of AES by 1,502.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 20,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in AES in the second quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AES by 32.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
