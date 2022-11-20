AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AES opened at $27.66 on Friday. AES has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -58.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AES will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -134.04%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 9.4% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of AES by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of AES by 1,502.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 20,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in AES in the second quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AES by 32.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

