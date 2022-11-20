Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €1.75 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €1.75 ($1.80) price objective on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.50 ($1.55) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.88) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, set a €1.50 ($1.55) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Air France-KLM Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AF stock opened at €1.27 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €1.68. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($7.09) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($15.10).

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

