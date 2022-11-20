Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Increased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,367,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,974,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 51.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Alken Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Price Performance
Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,528,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,960,484. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $145.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.