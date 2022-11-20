Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Increased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,367,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,974,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 51.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Alken Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,528,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,960,484. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $145.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

