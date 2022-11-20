Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,079,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,484,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permit Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,523,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.23.

GOOG stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.80. 24,969,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,477,380. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

