AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 435.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,849 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide makes up 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 21.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 119.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,314,000 after purchasing an additional 44,150 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 52.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,413. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.28. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.