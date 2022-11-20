AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 74,709 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,709 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 117.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 122.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 66,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 36,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNF. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $39.70. 1,796,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,696. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.08. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.